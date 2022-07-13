TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.46

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.46 and traded as low as C$65.22. TC Energy shares last traded at C$65.30, with a volume of 3,499,790 shares.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$64.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.46.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

