Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

