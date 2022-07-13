Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telos alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telos and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 136.14%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.78, suggesting a potential upside of 82.86%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -18.82% -25.86% -18.77% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telos and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.04 -$43.13 million ($0.66) -11.05 Samsara $428.35 million 16.09 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

Telos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Samsara beats Telos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.