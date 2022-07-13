TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 0.9%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.62 and last traded at C$35.31. 106,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.31.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

