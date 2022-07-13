TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.21

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.21 and traded as low as C$28.58. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.82, with a volume of 2,446,207 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.80 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.21.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

