Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $58.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenable traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $47.79. 4,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,367.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,832 shares of company stock worth $6,278,917. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tenable by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 596,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

