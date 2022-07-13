Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Up 1.9%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 401,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 149,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several analysts have commented on TNYA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

