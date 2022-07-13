Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading Down 0.9%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.13. 76,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 459,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.