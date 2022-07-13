Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $721.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $873.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after buying an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 189,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

