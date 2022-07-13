Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.78.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

