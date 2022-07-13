Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $9,538,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

