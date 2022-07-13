The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

