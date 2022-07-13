The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Princeton’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Bank of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

