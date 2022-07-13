The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,074.41

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,074.41 ($48.46) and traded as low as GBX 3,760 ($44.72). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,854 ($45.84), with a volume of 312,355 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($65.89) to GBX 5,300 ($63.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($52.93) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($65.83) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,665 ($55.48) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($56.90).

The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 946.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,985.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,074.41.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider William Jackson acquired 16,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($43.49) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($702,345.81).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

