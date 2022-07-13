The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell Sells 425 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAM opened at $314.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 0.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $990.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.41 and a 200 day moving average of $382.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

