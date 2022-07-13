The Buckle, Inc.’s June Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Expectations, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales fell 1.7% in the month of June. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

