The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $915.49

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.49 ($10.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,554 ($18.48). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,518 ($18.05), with a volume of 158,459 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 915.49. The company has a market capitalization of £655.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

