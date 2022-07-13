The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.87.

PNC opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

