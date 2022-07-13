Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850,714 shares in the company, valued at $185,859,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 804,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,218,825 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Thryv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.