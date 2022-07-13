Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850,714 shares in the company, valued at $185,859,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 804,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,218,825 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
