Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.