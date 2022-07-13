TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Head to Head Analysis

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TPG and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than TPG.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TPG and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.55 $230.90 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.31 $23.23 million $4.84 3.07

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats TPG on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

