TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $46.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

