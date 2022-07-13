TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 937,885 shares of company stock worth $1,297,149. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

