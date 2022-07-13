Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.28

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.28 and traded as high as $40.89. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.