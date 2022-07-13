TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.96. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

