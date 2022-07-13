Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBK stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

