Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 614,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Triumph Group worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 298,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

NYSE TGI opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $864.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

