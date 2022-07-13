Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,162 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,343,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

