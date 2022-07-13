Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

