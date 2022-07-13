Truist Financial Corp Buys 55,581 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after buying an additional 455,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE WRB opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

