Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $318.43 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

