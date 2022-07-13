Truist Financial Corp Has $8.35 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Entegris by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

ENTG opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

