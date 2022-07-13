Truist Financial Corp Purchases 48,979 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,979 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

