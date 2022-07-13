Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,016 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.