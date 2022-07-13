Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires 5,314 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.32 per share, with a total value of C$315,232.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,684,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,933,181.18.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 8th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,862 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.89 per share, with a total value of C$345,187.75.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 8,970 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.32, for a total value of C$478,312.06.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 25,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.20, for a total value of C$1,330,049.50.
- On Friday, June 17th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 72,863 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.95, for a total value of C$4,004,159.93.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 16,900 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.74, for a total value of C$1,009,682.79.
- On Monday, June 13th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12.
- On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$326,029.44.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40.
Shares of TSE TC opened at C$58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.30. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.38 and a 52-week high of C$116.94.
About Tucows (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Read More
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.