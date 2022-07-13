Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.23

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.23 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.84). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 249 ($2.96), with a volume of 275,210 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £488.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

In other news, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($23,627.00). Also, insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($61,845.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,007 shares of company stock worth $9,173,058 in the last ninety days.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

