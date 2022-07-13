Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,978,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,865.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyme Technologies stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tyme Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

