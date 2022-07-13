UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.60

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.60 and traded as high as $79.70. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $78.68, with a volume of 18,289 shares trading hands.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $594.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 315.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

