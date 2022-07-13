UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.42

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.42 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.87). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.89), with a volume of 1,553,207 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £971.96 million and a P/E ratio of 415.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.42.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.