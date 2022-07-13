Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Umpqua to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

