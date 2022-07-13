Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.51

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.51 and traded as high as C$32.75. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$32.57, with a volume of 178,051 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.81.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 135.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.51.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.