United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

