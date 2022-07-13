United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
UAL stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.