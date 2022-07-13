United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 308,291 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

