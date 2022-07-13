Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Unitil worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Unitil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $933.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

