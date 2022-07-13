Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Univest Financial worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UVSP stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $757.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $67.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.23%.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.