Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.24

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.93. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,260 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.58%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
