Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.24

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $16.93. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1,260 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

