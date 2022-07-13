USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

USD Partners stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

