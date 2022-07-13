USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
USD Partners stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Equities analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About USD Partners (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.