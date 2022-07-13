Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.000-$13.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.00-13.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.99. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

