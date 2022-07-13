Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

