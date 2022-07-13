Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

